Dizzee Rascal: Grime artist sentenced for assaulting former fiancee
- Published
Grime artist Dizzee Rascal has been handed a one-year restraining order and a 24-week curfew for assaulting his former fiancee.
The rapper, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, had denied assault by beating.
But the 37-year-old, of Sevenoaks, Kent, was found guilty of attacking Cassandra Jones in Streatham, south London, in June 2021.
In last month's trial the judge said he had been "abusive and aggressive".
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.