Charing Cross: Met Police vow to 'root out' bad officers
- Published
The Met Police has vowed to "root out people who do not belong in the force" following an investigation into harassment and racism in a police unit.
The police watchdog discovered "disgraceful" misogyny, discrimination and sexual harassment in a police unit based at Charing Cross police station.
Following the investigation, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) made 15 recommendations.
The force has accepted all of the recommendations.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid said the proposals will "drive forward lasting change".
Mr Javid said: "Like so many people I was disgusted to see officers involved in sharing deeply offensive and discriminatory messages. Their behaviour was unacceptable.
"We are determined to root out people who don't share our values and don't belong in the Met.
"As we do this, unfortunately, we will continue to see more cases where officers and staff fail to uphold our expectations of them."
Officers were found to have joked about rape and exchanged offensive social media messages.
Most officers investigated were police constables and based at the Charing Cross station, the IOPC said.
The inquiry was launched in March 2018 into nine linked independent investigations concerning serving police officers from the Met.
Investigations began after an officer allegedly had sex with a vulnerable woman in a room inside a London police station, the IOPC said - although this allegation was never proven.
The force said it would commit to zero-tolerance on racism, misogyny, bullying and harassment.
In line with the recommendations, the force made a public commitment to being an anti-racist organisation.
Other recommendations included making sure future investigations into bullying and harassment were "suitably independent".
IOPC regional director Sal Naseem said: "We welcome the Met's full acceptance of our recommendations and the programme of work it has announced to create a better working environment and improve the service for the communities it serves in London."
Of the 14 officers investigated, two were dismissed for gross misconduct and put on the barred list, preventing future employment with the police.
Another two resigned and several others faced disciplinary action, the IOPC said.
Nine are still serving with the force, while another is working as a contractor in a staff role.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk