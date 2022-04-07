Daniel Laskos: Four detained for life for murdering boy aged 16
Three young men and a 16-year-old boy have been detained with life sentences for the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the neck during a "terrifying" attack in east London.
Rakeem Green-Matthews, Joshua Kerr and Callum Hands, then aged 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, were sentenced at the Old Bailey.
Jurors were shown CCTV of the moment Daniel Laskos was killed by the group in Harold Wood near Romford last May.
Two other men were acquitted of murder.
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, of the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said the entire attack, which happened after Daniel had left a shop, was captured on CCTV footage, which was shown to the jury during the trial.
He said: "The footage clearly showed Daniel Laskos standing on the pavement with a friend on Church Road when the suspects approached them.
'Forfeit their futures'
"Pulling knives and a baton from their clothing, they charged them. Daniel and his friend instinctively tried to back away, but were caught and stabbed in a targeted, frenzied attack.
"We still don't know what the circumstances were that motivated this murder. What we do know is that a family is changed forever and continues to struggle to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts are with them today.
"We also know that four young men will forfeit their futures as a result."
The four were all previously found guilty by a jury on Friday.
Joshua Kerr, 19, of Birchanger Road, South Norwood, will serve a minimum of 24 years.
Callum Hands, 20, of Vincent Road, Dagenham will serve a minimum of 22 years.
Rakeem Green-Matthews, 19, of Gulderose Road, Romford, will serve a minimum of 21 years.
A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will serve a minimum of 14 years.
Two others, Loushawn Barnes, 19, and Renee Saint Ange, 18, were found not guilty.
