Met Police: Forensics employee handed suspended jail term for theft
A Met Police forensics employee has been given a suspended jail term and fined £3,500 after stealing equipment from the force and selling it on eBay.
Greg Brinklow stole a Nikon camera and two Nikon lenses from the Met's storage unit, which he was tasked with guarding, before flogging them online.
He admitted one count of theft and one count of fraud at Westminster Magistrates' Court in March.
Brinklow was handed a prison sentence of 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months.
He was also fined and ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Prosecutor Adrita Ahmed said Brinklow, who worked in Met Operations as a forensic practitioner, stole the equipment in August 2020 and listed a camera and two lenses on his seller's account under the name gregbear44.
Ms Ahmed added: "His colleagues became suspicious by the number of packages he was receiving at work and they saw large boxes in the boot of his car."
'Got out of control'
A warrant was issued and his Northampton home was searched that day, but the court heard the items were not recovered.
The Met said he was interviewed under caution in November 2020 and charged in February 2022 with theft and fraud.
Brinklow's defence solicitor Shaheen Rahman said the employee had no previous convictions and had a "distinguished employment history" working for the Met for 25 years.
Mr Rahman added: "He is very remorseful of his actions for taking a camera and two camera lenses. He made an admission at the scene and apologised. He feels like he's let himself down, his colleagues down and let his family down."
He blamed his behaviour on debt pressures which "got out of control".
Sentencing, District Judge John Zani said: "You have been a loyal servant for many years. I hope you can put this incident behind you and focus on the rest of your life.
"You will have to live with your own conscience," he added.
The Met has said misconduct proceedings will progress now that the criminal process has concluded.
Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said: "Dishonesty has no place at all in the Met."