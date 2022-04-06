Boyfriend not in vicinity when revenge porn victim died - inquest
A man who shared a revenge porn film of his girlfriend weeks before she died was ruled out of "active involvement" when she fell to her death as he was not in the vicinity, an inquest heard.
Damilya Jussipaliyeva fell 80ft (24m) from her flat in London in 2017.
Det Sgt Emma Kirby said in evidence the 21-year-old had a "toxic relationship" with fellow student Alessio Bianchi.
Assistant coroner Bernard Richmond QC recorded a narrative verdict, including that she took her own life.
He noted that Ms Jussipaliyeva at the time of her death had been suffering from "stress, depression and anxiety due to a number of factors".
"This included her relationship with her family," Mr Richmond said.
"Her own drug and alcohol use, difficulties in coping with her degree course and her relationship with her boyfriend.
"By 1 June, 2017 her mental state had significantly deteriorated and on 3 June her behaviour had caused her partner, who was not at her flat, to consider she was a danger to herself.
"Police were called on 3 June and, although they responded swiftly to the call, an opportunity to attend Damilya Jussipaliyeva's address while she was alive was lost," Mr Richmond continued.
He said at 01:22, Ms Jussipaliyeva fell "deliberately" from the window of her flat in Paddington "and died instantly".
"Her mind was plainly disturbed and in that state she formed an intention to kill herself. This is evidenced by goodbye notes to her partner and parents."
Mr Richmond described the case as "very sad".
In evidence, Det Sgt Kirby told the hearing Ms Jussipaliyeva, from Kazakhstan, was aware of an explicit video filmed inside a phone box that had been shared by 30-year-old Mr Bianchi, and which the student had told a friend to circulate.
"It would be quite easy to describe their relationship as a toxic relationship between the pair of them," Det Sgt Kirby said.
Mr Bianchi, born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, previously told the inquest that in May 2017 he sent a friend the video of Ms Jussipaliyeva performing a sex act after she had insulted him.
He said the pair "overcame" the revenge porn and continued to have a relationship, the inquest heard.
'Uncharacteristically cruel'
Mr Richmond said Mr Bianchi's actions were "uncharacteristically cruel" adding that the video being in the public domain "would have been another pressure upon her".
On 1 June, the couple, who attended Regent's University, had another argument, which led to Mr Bianchi being taken into custody.
The court heard Ms Jussipaliyeva was left with "some nasty injuries to her neck and face" and that she ended up "in a pond".
Mr Bianchi was bailed the following day and came across Ms Jussipaliyeva. He became concerned for her safety and called police.
Ms Jussipaliyeva was then found outside her apartment suffering "significant" injuries - she was later pronounced dead in the early hours of 3 June.
Det Sgt Kirby said during a search of Ms Jussipaliyeva's flat officers found "two notes" and bottles of alcohol.
One note was addressed to Mr Bianchi and the other was addressed to her parents - although the handwriting was questionable, the inquest heard.
'Nowhere in vicinity'
"From what we were told by the university she was a good English speaker," Det Sgt Kirby said.
"The correspondence from her laptop and her phone suggest her English was very good."
Mr Richmond summarised evidence with Det Sgt Kirby, saying there was "no evidence of any third party involvement".
"Mr Bianchi was nowhere in the vicinity and there were notes arranged in anticipation of suicide," Mr Richmond said.
Det Sgt Kirby confirmed CCTV footage had been examined and police ruled out Mr Bianchi as "having an active involvement with Ms Jussipaliyeva's death".
Mr Bianchi was convicted in April 2018 of disclosing private sexual images and films with intent to cause distress and one count of assault by beating of Ms Jussipaliyeva.