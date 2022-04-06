Covid vaccine festival cost £535 per person jabbed
A festival organised to encourage young people in east London to get vaccinated against Covid saw just 435 people jabbed.
The four-day Summer Festival at Langdon Park cost Tower Hamlets Council £237,000 to put on, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
The cost for each person vaccinated would have been £535 per vaccine.
A council spokesperson said "innovative ways" were needed to tackle low uptake.
The festival held between 30 July and 2 August 2021, included a stage with live performances and free food vouchers were handed out to festival goers as were first and second Pfizer jabs.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request also showed the council did not record how many people attended the festival in total.
BBC London filmed at the event from the stage where about a dozen people are visible.
Local residents reported that not many people attended, LDRS said.
At the time, Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs mayor John Biggs described it as a local clinic to support everyone to get vaccinated.
"We know events like this appeal particularly to younger groups, so come along, protect yourself and have some fun," he said.
Tower Hamlets has seen one of the lowest uptakes of vaccines in the UK throughout the pandemic.
The vaccination rate for all three jabs for Tower Hamlet residents was 55.7 %, according to official government figures, compared to the UK national average of 67.6%
Almost 75% of Tower Hamlets residents have had the first coronavirus vaccine and 70.8% have had their second since the rollout began last year.
A spokesperson for the council said: "Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic we have worked hard to keep Tower Hamlets safe, including vaccinating as many residents as possible and working to address vaccine hesitancy.
"The vaccine event at Langdon Park, funded by Covid-19 grants from central government, was set up to help vaccinate young residents, where data was showing a low uptake in this group.
"Councils across the country have been actively encouraged to use funding to deliver vaccines in new and innovative ways, which is important in efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and low uptake in particular groups."
