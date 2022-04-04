Soho gas leak leads to evacuations
- Published
Parts of Soho in central London have been closed off and shops and buildings are being evacuated due to a gas leak.
The Metropolitan Police said the leak had been discovered on Poland Street and that cordons have been put in place as a safety precaution.
Emergency services are at the scene.
Roads including Berwick Street, Noel Street, Wardour Street and Great Marlborough Street are closed, as is part of Oxford Street.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.