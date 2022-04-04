Soho gas leak leads to evacuations

@roymundo
The gas leak was reported on Poland Street

Parts of Soho in central London have been closed off and shops and buildings are being evacuated due to a gas leak.

The Metropolitan Police said the leak had been discovered on Poland Street and that cordons have been put in place as a safety precaution.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Roads including Berwick Street, Noel Street, Wardour Street and Great Marlborough Street are closed, as is part of Oxford Street.

@roymundo
The incident has also affected shops on Oxford Street

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics