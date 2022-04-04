Manor Park: Man charged with murdering 80-year-old woman
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was stabbed in east London.
Shotera Bibi, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene after police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Landseer Avenue in Manor Park, Newham, at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.
Ali Subell, 33, of Landseer Avenue, has been charged with Ms Bibi's murder, the Met Police said.
He will appear at Stratford Magistrates' Court later.
A post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday gave Ms Bibi's cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.
