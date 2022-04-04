XR protests enter fourth day as oil facility near Heathrow blocked
- Published
Climate change campaigners have staged a protest at an oil facility near Heathrow Airport on their fourth day of action.
Extinction Rebellion said about 30 protesters returned to the Esso West oil facility in west London at 04:00 BST.
It is part of their campaign to urge the government to stop using fossil fuels.
The Met said it was aware of the protest in West Bedfont.
Since Friday, Extinction Rebellion and a second campaign group, Just Stop Oil, have staged a number of protests at oil terminals and refineries across the UK.
Over the weekend Just Stop Oil blocked oil depots in Grays, Purfleet, Buncefield, Tamworth and central Birmingham.
More than 80 people were arrested in Essex over the weekend, while 14 were held in Staines, Surrey, and six were arrested in Birmingham.
The group said further action was expected on 9 April in London's Hyde Park.
Hertfordshire Police officers were at Buncefield oil terminal in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Sunday after about 30 protesters returned to the Green Lane site.
The majority were blocking the entrance and a number of them managed to get inside the terminal.
Nineteen protesters agreed to leave, the force said.
Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion obstructed 10 fuel sites in the Midlands and southern England on Friday, to stand against "expanding UK oil and gas production".
Protesters glued themselves on to roads and locked themselves on to oil drums and each other.
ExxonMobil UK, one of the country's largest privately owned underground oil pipeline distribution networks, said it shut down three of its terminals as a result, and police from at least five forces were deployed to tackle the demonstrations.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk