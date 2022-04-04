Met Police officer charged with sexual assault of colleague
- Published
A Met Police officer has been charged with sexually assaulting a colleague while on duty.
PC Joseph Demir was charged on 9 March with sexual assault, which is said to have happened on 10 March, 2020, the force said.
He is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on 5 April.
The Met said the assault was alleged to have happened when PC Demir was a student officer at Hendon Training School.
PC Demir, who has been placed on restricted duties, was charged following an investigation by the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards.
A misconduct hearing will take place once criminal proceedings have concluded.
