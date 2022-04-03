Newham: Police name 80-year-old woman stabbed to death
Police have named an 80-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in her home.
Shotera Bibi was pronounced dead at the scene after police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to Landseer Avenue, Newham, at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.
A man in his 30s, who was known to Ms Bibi, was arrested and remains in police custody, the Met said.
The force said inquiries "to establish the circumstances" were ongoing and appealed for information.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.
