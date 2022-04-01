Child Q: Criticism leads to police strip-search policy change

The strip search of Child Q led to a wave of protests across east London

A strip-search of any child in two London boroughs will need approval from an inspector in the wake of the Child Q controversy, the Met Police says.

A safeguarding report found the strip-search of a 15-year-old girl in Hackney, east London, was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor.

No appropriate adult was present when she was strip-searched in 2020.

The pilot scheme is being rolled out in Hackney and neighbouring Tower Hamlets.

