Child Q: Criticism leads to police strip-search policy change
A strip-search of any child in two London boroughs will need approval from an inspector in the wake of the Child Q controversy, the Met Police says.
A safeguarding report found the strip-search of a 15-year-old girl in Hackney, east London, was unjustified and racism was "likely" to have been a factor.
No appropriate adult was present when she was strip-searched in 2020.
The pilot scheme is being rolled out in Hackney and neighbouring Tower Hamlets.
