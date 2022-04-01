Daniel Laskos: Four teenagers guilty of murdering boy, 16
Four teenagers have been found guilty of the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the neck during a "terrifying" attack in east London.
Rakeem Green-Matthews, Joshua Kerr and Callum Hands, all aged 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due to his age, were convicted at the Old Bailey.
Jurors were shown CCTV of the moment Daniel Laskos was killed by a group wielding knives after he left a shop in Harold Wood near Romford last May.
Two other men were acquitted of murder.
Loushawn Barnes, 19, and Renee Saint Ange, 18, were found not guilty.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones had told the trial: "The group's reaction on spotting Daniel was immediate and it was terrifying.
"Between them they were heavily armed - they drew their weapons and ran at Daniel."
'Heavily outnumbered'
Daniel and his friend also had knives which they took out, the court heard.
Mr Emlyn Jones said: "They briefly stood their ground, but only briefly - they were heavily outnumbered. Instead they turned and ran away."
Despite their best efforts to defend themselves, Daniel was stabbed in the neck by one of the attacking group and died at the scene, jurors were told.
Two of the defendants were themselves injured in the violence, but it was Daniel and his friend who were being chased and under attack by a group "acting as a team", the Old Bailey heard.
Mr Emlyn Jones added: "It didn't matter to them which of them actually landed a blow or blows or managed to inflict a stab wound between them.
"As long as one or more of them did the team as a whole would have achieved their goal."
The four males, who are all from east London, will be sentenced on 7 April.
