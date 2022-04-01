Ahmed Deen-Jah: Police offer £20,000 reward to find man's killer
- Published
A £20,000 reward is being offered to try to find the killer of a man stabbed in the heart five years ago.
Ahmed Deen-Jah, 24, was found fatally wounded on the afternoon of 2 April 2017 after he went to buy a lighter in Custom House, east London.
Nobody has ever been charged although police have released three 23-year-olds under investigation, while three other males faced no further action.
The Met said his death had caused "pain and heartbreak" for his family.
"We are now able to offer a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Ahmed's murder," the force added.
After buying the lighter at about 15:20 BST, Ahmed left the convenience store but returned some 30 seconds later where he was followed by a person wearing dark clothing, a balaclava and gloves.
The suspect chased Ahmed around the shop before attacking him.
Four years later his brother Junior Jah, 18, was also stabbed to death in Newham.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen acknowledged the "pain and heartbreak" for Ahmed's parents who have lost two children "in such awful circumstances".
She said: "We know Ahmed was involved in a local gang and sadly I have to keep an open mind to this being a factor that led to this death.
"A lot has changed over the past five years and I hope somebody, who felt they were unable to come forward at the time of Ahmed's death, will now have the courage to do the right thing."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk