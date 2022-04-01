Met PCSO charged over alleged park sex act video
A serving Met Police community support officer (PCSO) has been charged with outraging public decency.
Kevin Phillips has been suspended from duty after a video of a man in uniform allegedly performing a sex act in a London park emerged online.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is leading an investigation and a referral has been made to the police watchdog.
He will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later.
