Met PC admits Primark upskirting and owning 1,000 indecent child images
A Met Police officer has admitted upskirting a woman while she tried on clothes in a Primark fitting room in south London.
PC Swaleh Chaudhry pleaded guilty to using his phone to secretly film the woman in Wandsworth.
He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court where he also admitted to having over 1,000 indecent images of children.
The 36-year-old will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on a date to be fixed.
At the hearing, Chaudhry pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism, one count of possessing extreme pornography and three counts of making indecent images of children.
'Are you recording?'
Prosecutor Suleman Hussain said officers found "various videos of the defendant upskirting... and the videos actually show the defendant's face".
"It is anticipated the defendant will be charged with further offences," he added.
Mr Hussain said: "She (the complainant) was in the fitting room trying on clothing and she states she heard rustling coming from the fitting room next to hers.
"She has seen a black mobile phone with the camera facing her. She also saw the camera's picture follow her as she was moving. She began to scream 'are you recording?'
"She heard a response in the cubicle next to hers, 'no'. She then came out and informed her boyfriend.
"The defendant came out and was challenged and detained by security staff, and police were called."
When police searched Chaudhry's home in Wandsworth they found a library of horrific abuse images, the court was told.
More than 1,000 Category B and C indecent images of children were uncovered on numerous devices as well as at least 52 images of the most serious kind, the court heard.
Robert Morris, defending, told the court his client had "pleaded guilty indicating his acceptance of responsibility", and that he was "keen to try and seek help to deal with his problem" in relation to voyeurism.
Chaudhry was attached to the Met's Taskforce and has been suspended by the force.
He was remanded into custody by deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram.
