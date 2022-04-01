Met officer charged with making indecent images of child
A Met Police officer has been charged with three counts of making an indecent image of a child.
PC Swaleh Chaudhry was arrested in Wandsworth on Wednesday. He has also been charged with one count of voyeurism and one count of possession of extreme pornography.
Scotland Yard has suspended Mr Chaudhry from his role on the Met Police Taskforce.
He is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and Scotland Yard has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
