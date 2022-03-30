Jester: Exotic bird of prey continues to elude London zookeepers
An exotic bird of prey is continuing to elude keepers from ZSL London Zoo after she escaped more than a fortnight ago.
The crested caracara, named Jester, was on "routine flight training" when she decided to stretch her wings.
She has since been spotted in parks all over south London and has now been snapped in Sydenham's Mayow Park, along with a keeper attempting to catch her.
The zoo said it was not concerned as caracaras are "natural scavengers", but has asked the public not to feed her.
The crested caracara has a wingspan of about 1.2m (4 ft) and looks like a cross between an eagle and a toucan.
In the wild it normally can be found across the southern US states, as well as parts of Central America.
ZSL London Zoo spokesperson stressed the birds were not a threat to dogs or people, likening them to crows.
They said: "We are not concerned about Jester's welfare, as caracaras are well equipped for surviving in an urban environment.
"Caracaras are small birds of prey and pose no danger to people or dogs. Rather like a crow or magpie, they are primarily scavengers, eating carrion, insects and grubs or food in bins."
Jester has been spotted in Regent's Park and Barnes Common, where zookeepers been attempting to coax her back home using food rewards and trained behaviours.
On Wednesday, a zookeeper was spotted trying to lure Jester into her travel crate in Mayow Park, with an assortment of snacks, mysterious pots and a net.
However, Jester remained stubbornly resistant to capture.
The zoo spokesperson added her brother, Joker, is waiting for her back home - alongside a celebratory homecoming meal of her favourite quail and crickets for when she returns.
