South Bank skyscrapers plan on former ITV site approved
- Published
A group of skyscrapers planned for the South Bank has got the green light from Lambeth councillors.
Developers want to bulldoze ITV's former headquarters and replace it with office blocks, including one 26 storeys high.
Nearby residents have objected to the plans, near the Grade-II listed National Theatre and in a conservation area, saying light will be blocked out.
Councillors approved the scheme by a 6-1 majority vote.
Mitsubishi Estate London and CO-RE have drawn up plans for the development, including restaurants, shops and a new gallery.
The 72 Upper Ground site currently includes a slim tower block of similar height. The new, planned tower would be bulkier and connected to two more blocks of 13 and six storeys each.
Stephen Black, a director at developer CO-RE, said the development would enhance the area with "world class" offices and pledged more than 1,000 jobs would be created for local residents.
He said: "Our proposals provide much-needed office space. This will allow businesses of all sizes to work together. We are committed to ensuring that 25% of jobs created are for local residents.
"We are trying to bring together the local community to create a vibrant and dynamic destination for Lambeth on the South Bank.
"We've been delighted to receive over 100 letters in support."
A Lambeth Council planning officer said the offices would create up to 4,500 jobs in the borough once finished.
However, residents speaking at the meeting said the new buildings would block light to their homes, which they warned was linked to mental health issues such as depression.
Dearbhla Molloy said: "The living room where I spend most of my time has one window... I would be left with 7.5% daylight.
"If I lost this much amount of light from my eyesight I would be living blind.
"Light deprivation causes great changes to the immune system [and] causes depression."
Tom Keller, a resident of 40 years, said the objectors were not 'nimbys' but would like to see the site developed without causing "serious and permanent" harm.
'Marmite' design
Conservation charity Historic England previously raised concerns that the building could block views of the South Bank.
Councillor Scott Ainslee, of Lambeth's Green group, asked whether planning officers would suggest constructing a building of a similar size next to other important sites.
He said: "Would we be bringing this building right next to the Notre Dame? The South Bank is our cultural centre, it's our offer to the world.
"I don't think you would be putting that sort of building to upstage the Sydney Opera House."
Supporting the plans, councillor Mohammed Seedat said: "It's obviously a Marmite design. Pretty much every building on that shoreline there has had negative comments, including the National Theatre.
"What swings it for me is that there is a workspace for creative industries. If we are to maintain that world-leading talent there needs to be face-to-face meeting spaces for creative industries."
