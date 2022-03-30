Wembley queues: Police forced to intervene to help waiting fans
- Published
Police had to intervene to help football fans waiting up to two hours to retrieve bags from Wembley Stadium.
Supporters had been restricted to bringing bags no "larger than an A4 piece of paper" to the England versus Ivory Coast match on Tuesday evening.
However, many who were unaware of the policy were forced to wait to check their bags out after the game with long queues forming as a result.
One fan called the system "a shambles" after they missed their train home.
Shortly before midnight, Met Police officers stepped in and began distributing the bags themselves.
Officers were seen walking up and down the queue shouting numbers to help people make their last train home.
Met Police pitching in to help with the bag queue at Wembley. Great work guys. pic.twitter.com/vyRkHsg0Uw— David Lee (@DavidPLeeMe) March 29, 2022
The move came too late for some. Anthony Swain tweeted he was forced to pay "£148 to stay in the premier inn next to ground" after he missed his train.
Londoner Gemma Currie said on social media she had waited for an hour and 45 minutes.
"There's at least another two hours behind. Come on Wembley Stadium this is an absolute joke," she added.
In the lead-up to the match, the venue had shared videos on its social media accounts warning fans about the policy restricting large items from being taken into the ground.
There were more than 73,000 people in attendance at the game which finished at about 21:30 BST. England won 3-0 after a red card reduced the visitors to 10 men.
The Football Association (FA) and Met Police have both been approached for comment.
