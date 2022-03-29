Heathrow strike expected to hit Easter holidaymakers
- Published
A strike by workers at Heathrow Airport could disrupt plans for the upcoming Easter holidays after they voted for three days of industrial action.
If it goes ahead, baggage maintenance engineers intend to walk out between 8 and 10 April in a row over pay.
Employees of Vanderlande Industries manage the airport's entire luggage handling system.
The strike would affect all airlines operating out of Heathrow, including British Airways, Air France and KLM.
According to the Unite union, which represents the employees, more than 160 workers voted in favour of striking after being told their pay would be frozen despite Vanderlande Industries reporting a growth in revenue for 2021.
The union's general secretary Sharon Graham said the company was "cashing in" on the travel sector's post-Covid recovery "while refusing a decent pay rise even as the cost-of-living soars".
Vanderlande Industries claims the pay freeze is necessary as Heathrow Airport was responsible for the cost of increasing wages.
Ms Graham said: "Employers across the sector are on notice that our members are ready to fight back against the sustained and opportunistic attacks against jobs, pay and conditions that have blighted this industry for far too long."
The union has told Vanderlande Industries and Heathrow Airport to end to the dispute by tabling an offer members can accept.
Heathrow Airport and Vanderlande Industries have been approached for comment.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk