Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar: Head teacher appeals over missing Wembley boy
- Published
A head teacher has said she is "deeply concerned" about one of her students who went missing from his home in north-west London more than a week ago.
Rashid Elsafi-Bakkar, 14, was last seen at home in Brent at about 22:00 BST on 20 March.
Rebecca Curtis, of Ark Elvin Academy, said Rashid had excellent attendance, worked hard and his disappearance was "out of character".
Det Ch Insp Tony Bellis said: "Our concern for Rashid is growing."
The Year 9 pupil has not contacted his family or attended school since he was last seen. He was reported missing the following day.
Principal Rebecca Curtis said: "We are deeply concerned for Rashid, who has been missing for more than a week.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch. Anyone who knows Rashid will know how out of character this is.
She continued: "All of his friends are desperately concerned about him and want him to know how much they are missing him."
She said an in-school counselling service, place2be, was offering support to pupils and staff "at this difficult time".
"At this point, more than a week after he was last seen, we are desperate to raise the profile of this investigation," she added.
"Everyone needs to recognise Rashid's face so we can find out where he is. Someone must have seen him or know where he is."
'Come home'
Det Ch Insp Bellis, leading the investigation, said there appeared to be "no clear reason at this time for his going missing".
"We're doing all we can to support Rashid's family, who are desperate for him to come home, and we need the public's support."
Det Ch Insp Bellis also appealed directly to Rashid "to come home".
"Rashid - you are not in any trouble at all. Our only concern is for your safety and all we want is to get you home to your family. Please contact us and let us know you're safe," he added.
Who to contact
- Anyone who may have seen Rashid or has any information about where he might be is being urged to call 999, quoting 22MIS009512
- Or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Crimestoppers-org.uk
He also asked for friends and family to speak to police to build a better picture of Rashid's life.
"We've spoken to a number of people but remain keen to hear from anyone who has yet to speak to us," he added.
"Even if you think it might be insignificant, you must tell us. The slightest fragment of information could prove vital."
