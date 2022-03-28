Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his new girlfriend's 16-month-old daughter.
Kamran Haider, 39, caused Nusayba Umar catastrophic brain injuries in September 2019. She died in hospital four days later.
Haider, from Ilford, east London, had a history of violence against former girlfriends and their children.
The dog breeder met the toddler's mother Asiyah Amazir on a dating site five weeks before the fatal attack.
Verbally aggressive
Mrs Amazir, from Newham, east London, moved in to his house to help with his dog breeding business, the Old Bailey trial heard.
At first, Mrs Amazir had no real concerns about Haider's behaviour - which could be "snappy" and "verbally aggressive".
But a fortnight before the fatal attack, Nusayba suffered a separate head injury while in the care of the defendant.
Haider went on to become increasingly threatening towards both mother and child, the court heard.
Stress positions
He put Nusayba in a corner, hit her on the hand during "time out", and made her adopt various "stress positions", the prosecution barrister Edward Brown QC said, and if Mrs Amazir tried to intervene, he would slap her.
Mr Brown said Haider appeared to justify his behaviour by accusing Mrs Amazir of being too soft.
On the day of the deadly attack, Mrs Amazir said she heard Nusayba crying, then Haider saying "shut up, Nusayba" and a slapping sound.
She heard Nusayba "yelp" in response, jurors were told.
Fallen ill
Nusayba did not seem to have external injuries although Mrs Amazir said she "did not seem herself".
The toddler then had a seizure and Mrs Amazir took her unwell daughter from Haider's house and called 999 while waiting at a bus stop.
She told paramedics the toddler had fallen ill on a bus, later telling the jury she lied because she was scared of Haider.
A jury found Haider guilty in his absence of murder and a second count of child cruelty.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb adjourned sentencing until 30 March, saying: "Mr Haider has declined to attend his hearing today. I would like to give him the chance to be here for his sentence.".