Brothers, 12 and 13, wanted for raiding top London hotels
- Published
A court has issued a warrant for two brothers, aged 12 and 13, accused of burgling some of London's top hotels.
The boys, who are too young to be publicly named, are suspected of raiding establishments including Claridge's in Mayfair and the Four Seasons in Park Lane.
The younger sibling is also accused of burgling the BBC Television Centre in White City and is said to have targeted other offices within the complex.
They missed a court hearing earlier.
District Judge Hina Rai, sitting at the youth court at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, issued the warrant.
A previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court was told the siblings denied the charges.
The 12-year-old faces 15 charges - 14 counts of burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit burglary between April 2021 and February 2022.
The other is charged with four counts - three of burglary between September 2021 and February 2022 and one of conspiring to commit burglary between the same dates as his brother.