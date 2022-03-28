South London bus drivers start 48-hour strike over pay
- Published
Thirty bus routes have been affected by 48-hour strike action taken by drivers in a dispute about pay.
Members of Unite working for Arriva at Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath depots in south London started strike action at 03:00 BST.
Drivers, whose routes include those in Streatham and Brixton, rejected a second pay deal after a below inflation pay offer of 1.5%, the union says.
Arriva London Bus previously described the strike action as "disappointing".
A spokeswoman said the pay offer that was put forward "fully met Unite's stated aspirations".
Transport for London has published a full list of affected routes, including three night bus services.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham tweeted that "Arriva's bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted".
Arriva's bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted. This is a profitable business that can well afford fair wages, it needs to get real on the pay offer to our members. #JobsPayConditions https://t.co/9bAlppyXLR— Sharon Graham (@UniteSharon) March 27, 2022
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk