South London bus drivers start 48-hour strike over pay

PA Media
A spokesman for Unite said the strike would "inevitably cause disruption"

Thirty bus routes have been affected by 48-hour strike action taken by drivers in a dispute about pay.

Members of Unite working for Arriva at Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath depots in south London started strike action at 03:00 BST.

Drivers, whose routes include those in Streatham and Brixton, rejected a second pay deal after a below inflation pay offer of 1.5%, the union says.

Arriva London Bus previously described the strike action as "disappointing".

A spokeswoman said the pay offer that was put forward "fully met Unite's stated aspirations".

Transport for London has published a full list of affected routes, including three night bus services.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham tweeted that "Arriva's bus drivers are fed up with being taken for granted".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics