Croydon: Appeal after woman followed into home and raped
A woman was followed into her home and raped by a stranger, police said.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at about 21:00 GMT on 3 December after the woman, who is in her 40s, reported the attack.
She was followed into her home in Croydon by a man who was walking down the street, police added.
The force has now released details of the attack and an e-fit of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the rape.
Det Con Penelope Rea said it was a "terrifying ordeal for the victim", adding she is being supported by specialist officers.
"Since it was reported to us, we have carried out extensive inquiries to identify the man responsible.
"We now really need help from the public to help us identify the man in the e-fit," she said.
"If you recognise him, please get in touch immediately as we urgently need to speak to him."
