Bethnal Green mum stabbed to death while children at school
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after a woman was stabbed to death while her children were at school.
Teachers raised the alarm on Thursday afternoon when the 40-year-old did not arrive to collect them after classes.
Officers from the Met found her at an address in Globe Road, Bethnal Green, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Laurence Smith said it was "heart-breaking that yet another woman has been killed".
He added: "All women and girls have the right to feel safe, at any time, day or night, in public or at home, and we will do everything we can to find those responsible for this.
"Tackling violence against woman is one of the Met's top priorities. Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. We will continue to carry out door-to-door enquiries and local people will also see additional police in the area."
The woman has not been formally identified but her family have been told, officers said.
A port mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday and there have so far been no arrests.