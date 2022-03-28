London elections 2022: How to vote in the council elections Published 43 minutes ago

Every council seat in London's 32 boroughs is up for election on 5 May - a chance for London's 6.2 million voters to bring in a new set of councillors alongside five local mayors. But how does the day actually work?

Are you a voter?

The deadline for registering to vote in this election is 14 April

If you are on the electoral register, you should have received a polling card by 21 March. This contains your polling number and polling station address.

Unlike in the General Election, EU citizens living in London with a right to work or stay in the UK can vote.

How do I find my polling station?

Polling stations are usually in public buildings like community centres, churches and schools.

If you have not received a polling card, or have lost it, you can find your nearest polling station on the London Elects website.

Can I vote without my polling card?

Yes. The polling card is for your information, although taking it with you can speed things up.

When you arrive, staff will take your details and cross your name off their checklist.

How do I vote?

Boroughs are divided up into areas called wards. Some wards can elect up to three councillors.

You will be given one ballot paper to vote for your local councillors. You can cast as many votes as there are council seats being contested.

Voters in areas with local mayors will be handed a second ballot paper to vote for the mayor. You will be asked to pick your first and second choice for mayor. Each vote must be for a different candidate.

Take the ballot papers to a screened booth, where you will find a pencil to mark your vote with, although you can use your own pen if you'd prefer.

Read what's there carefully and then vote for your chosen candidate by putting an "X" in the box next to their name.

You must vote at the polling station to which you have been assigned any time between 07:00 and 22:00 BST on election day. If you are in a queue when the polls shut, you are guaranteed the opportunity to vote.

If you make a mistake, you can get another ballot paper - as long as you have not put the first one in the ballot box.

Votes made with a tick or even a smiley face may be counted if the voter's choice is clear, but will be disqualified otherwise.

Image source, Reuters

Can I spoil my ballot paper?

Yes. Some people spoil their votes as a protest vote. While these do not count towards any candidate, the votes are recorded.

Only 1.1% of votes were rejected for being invalid at the last London local elections in 2018.

Can I vote without going to the polling station?

Yes, as long as you have met the deadline to register to vote by post or to appoint a proxy to vote on your behalf.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 17:00 on 19 April.

For proxy votes the deadline is a week later, at 17:00 on 26 April.

Postal votes must be received by the time the polls close. You can bring your postal vote to the polling station to register your vote.

You must say why you are unable to vote in person on the proxy application form.

I have a disability - can I get help with voting?

Yes. You can ask the presiding officer to mark the paper for you, or bring a close family member who is over 18, or someone else who is eligible to vote, like a support worker, with you.

If you have a visual impairment, you can ask for a device that allows you to mark your own ballot paper. A large print version should also be available.

Polling stations are selected so that wheelchair ramps and disabled parking spaces are available.

If a voter cannot enter the polling station because of a physical disability, the presiding officer may take the ballot paper to the elector.

For help, call the Electoral Commission on 0333 103 1928.

A dedicated helpline for anyone with a learning disability, their families and carers, and polling station staff has also been set up by Mencap, a partner of the Electoral Commission.

The number is 020 7696 6009.

Is voting compulsory?

No. It is entirely up to you whether or not you vote.

Voter turnout in the last London council elections in 2018 was 38.9%.

Who runs the polling stations and how are the votes counted?

Staff are recruited to work at polling stations via the electoral services department in local councils.

Jobs available include being the presiding officer, conducting the ballot, counting the votes and processing the postal votes.

When will we know who won the election?

Votes are counted overnight on 5 May. Different councils will announce results as they come in.

Results are expected to be announced from the early hours of Friday morning and will continue through to Saturday 7 May.