Chadwell Heath: Further arrests after boy, 16, fatally stabbed on bus
Two further arrests have been made over the death of a 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed on board a bus in east London.
Amateur boxer Tyler Hurley died in hospital after suffering stab wounds while travelling on the 173 bus in Chadwell Heath on 14 March.
A man and woman remain in custody but police will not release further information "for operational reasons".
Police previously charged Carlton Tanueh, 18, of no fixed address, with murder last week.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers said Tyler's death had "shocked the community, particularly Tyler's fellow pupils and teachers at his school".
"Our investigation remains ongoing and we have spoken to a number of people, but I know there are others who have yet to come forward and tell us what they know."
Last week, Romford Boxing Club said Tyler had boxed for the club and Joes Academy. One of his former coaches told BBC London they were "devastated" by his death and described him as a "lovely lad".
Mr Tanueh, who is also charged with two counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates Court on 16 March.
He is due to appear at the Old bailey at a future date.
