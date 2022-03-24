Mirko Naramcic: Man charged with Richmond murder
An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in Richmond who took himself to A&E with fatal stab injuries.
Leone Davies, from Rosslyn Road, Twickenham, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
Mirko Naramic, 31, died in hospital on 17 March from a stab wound, a post-mortem examination found.
Mr Davies, one of five arrested over the death, was remanded in custody at Highbury Magistrates' Court.
The other four - a 17-year-old girl, a 52-year-old woman and two men aged 19 and 20 - have been released on bail under investigation for assisting an offender.