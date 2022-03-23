Olympic Park: People injured in London Aquatic Centre gas leak
- Published
A number of people have been injured following a gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre.
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said on Twitter it involved "the release of a gas" at the centre, causing the area to be evacuated and cordoned off.
It said paramedics were treating "a number of patients", with casualties suffering from breathing difficulties.
London Ambulance Service confirmed it was attending the gas leak and would provide updates.
More to follow