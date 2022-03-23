Plumstead driver escapes unhurt as car flips onto roof
A driver has escaped uninjured after his car flipped onto its roof in south-east London.
The vehicle overturned at a bus stop on Shrewsbury Lane in Plumstead, on Tuesday afternoon.
Some vehicles were damaged during the crash, but no one was injured, according to London Fire Brigade.
Metropolitan Police officers also attended and the 244 bus route was diverted as a result of the road closure.
