Ilford stabbing: Victim named in murder case as Imran Isat
A man who was stabbed to death in east London has been named by police as 30-year-old Imran Isat.
Detectives have issued another appeal for information after two males who were initially arrested were released without further action.
Mr Isat was attacked and died in the early hours of 19 March at an address in Springfield Drive in Ilford.
The Met is urging potential witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
