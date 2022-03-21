Teenage girl on e-scooter dies in crash with van in east London
- Published
A teenage girl riding an e-scooter has died following a crash with a van in east London.
The rider, who police believe was 14 years old, was in collision with the vehicle on Green Street, in East Ham. She was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, at about 13:30 GMT.
Detectives said the driver of the van was with police but he had not been arrested.
The girl's next of kin have been informed, the Met added.
Road closures were in place.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.