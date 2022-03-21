Roy Bigg: Builders find man's body in freezer of disused east London pub
Detectives investigating the discovery of a man's body in a freezer almost a decade after he was reported missing are appealing for anyone who knew him to come forward.
Roy Bigg's remains were discovered in October 2021 in the basement of what was formerly Simpson's Wine Bar on Romford Road, Forest Gate, east London.
Mr Bigg's body was found by builders working on the premises of the disused pub, the Metropolitan Police said.
He was reported missing in early 2012.
Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said police believed Mr Bigg's body had been in the freezer for "a number of years".
She added: "Speaking to people who knew him will help us establish not only his lifestyle and habits, but also when he was last seen.
"If you knew Roy please do get in touch with us. His birth date was 8 September 1944, we believe he would have been aged around 70 when he died.
"It doesn't matter if it's been a long time since you knew him, or if you only knew him briefly, any information may be of real significance to our inquiries."
A post-mortem examination found his cause of death to be inconclusive and Mr Bigg's remains were identified through his dental records.