Sabita Thanwani: Man charged with murder of student at university halls
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering 19-year-old Sabita Thanwani at her central London student accommodation.
Maher Maaroufe, 22, of no fixed address, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.
Police and medics were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street at about 05:10 GMT on Saturday where Ms Thanwani was found seriously injured.
She died at the scene and a post-mortem examination gave cause of death as sharp force trauma to the neck.
Ms Thanwani was studying psychology at City, University of London, which is near to the student accommodation where she died.
