Ilford murder: Arrests after man fatally stabbed
Two males have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in east London.
Police received reports of a stabbed man, believed to be in his 30s, at a residential address in Springfield Drive, Ilford, at about 01:25 GMT on Saturday. He died at the scene.
The two arrested males - whose ages have not been disclosed - remain in custody, Met Police said.
A post-mortem examination has been scheduled.
