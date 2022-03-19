Clerkenwell murder probe after woman, 19, dies
A murder investigation has begun after a teenage woman died at a student halls in central London.
The woman, believed to be aged 19, was found with serious injuries at student accommodation block Arbour House in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at about 05:10 GMT on Saturday.
She was later pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.
The force said no arrests had been made and it is trying to identify her next of kin.
A police presence remains at the scene.
A spokesman for Unite Students, which runs Arbour House, said: "As this remains an ongoing police incident, we are unable to comment on their investigation.
"Our priority at this time is the safety and wellbeing of students at Arbour House. We are working closely with the police and City, University of London."
The university has been approached for comment.