London bus strike: Walkout suspended after new pay offer
A planned 24-hour strike by more than 1,000 London bus drivers has been suspended following a new pay offer.
The walkout on 21 March would have disrupted services run by the Arriva group in central and south London.
The Unite union said after last-minute negotiations, the industrial action would be suspended so members can be balloted on the new deal.
But it said if members reject it, a 24-hour strike planned for 28 March will still go ahead.
According to Unite, Arriva initially offered drivers a "pathetic" 1.5% pay increase.
The union said it it amounted to a "sizeable pay cut", due to the current rate of inflation.
