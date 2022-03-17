Boy, 12, denies burglary spree of top London hotels
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has denied carrying out a 10-month burglary spree on some of London's top hotels.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with 14 counts of burglary, including at Claridge's in Mayfair, the Four Seasons in Park Lane and the Corinthia Hotel in Whitehall.
His 13-year-old brother, who also cannot be named, is accused of being involved in three of the burglaries.
The pair pleaded not guilty to all charges before Westminster magistrates.
Due to their age, the siblings, from west London, were joined in the dock by their mother.
The 12-year-old is also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary during the alleged spree, between April 2021 and February this year.
Adult co-defendant
His brother is charged with three counts of burglary between September 2021 and February this and one count of conspiring to commit burglary between April 2021 and February this year.
An adult co-defendant, Shane McCarthy, 19, faces 11 charges, nine counts of burglary, one of theft and one of conspiracy to commit burglary between April 2021 and February this year. He also denies all charges.
His case was sent to Isleworth Crown Court where he is due to appear on 14 April.
Magistrate Alan Elias released him on unconditional bail until then.
The boys were released on bail until 28 March when they will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk