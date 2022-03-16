Tube signs honour Bengali contribution to east London
- Published
Bengali signage has been installed at a Tube station to pay tribute to the contribution the Bangladeshi community has made to east London.
Tower Hamlets council has funded dual language signs throughout Whitechapel Station as part of wider improvements.
The station was visited by mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs, and Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem, on Tuesday.
Mr Biggs said he was "delighted" that their contribution had been recognised.
He also thanked Transport for London (TfL) for listening to the council's request "to recognise the contribution" the Bangladeshi community had made to Tower Hamlets and London as a whole.
The area is home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK and is preparing to celebrate 50 years since the country gained independence from Pakistan on 26 March.
The improvements to Whitechapel Station are part of the introduction of the Elizabeth line which has two stations in Tower Hamlets.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "delighted" that the signs had been installed ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day.
As part of the revamp, the area is getting a further cash injection through the £11million Whitechapel Road Improvement Programme.
This will cover the area of Whitechapel Road from the junctions with New Road and Vallance Road, to Cambridge Heath Road and Sydney Street.