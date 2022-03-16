Molly Russell: Family frustrated by Meta's inquest evidence delay
- Published
The family of a teenager has expressed "frustration and disappointment" at delays by Meta in providing evidence to the inquest into her death.
Molly Russell, 14, killed herself in 2017 after seeing graphic images of self-harm and suicide on Instagram.
At a pre-inquest review, lawyers for Molly's family said material "could and should" have been given two years ago.
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, told the court that the family's criticism "is not accepted" by the company.
Meta provided a further 12,000 pieces of previously undisclosed content viewed by Molly before her death.
As a result of the new disclosure, the inquest into Molly's death which was due to start next month has been delayed until September at the earliest.
The new material amounts to 36,000 pages of evidence.
A barrister for Meta said the tech giant had "genuinely tried to be constructive" and had "engaged at speed" with requests from the coroner.
Coroner Andrew Walker had previously said he was troubled by the delays in providing evidence.
In the last six months of her life, Molly used her Instagram account more than 120 times a day.
She also liked more than 11,000 pieces of content and shared material more than 3,000 times, including more than 1,500 videos.