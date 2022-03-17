Beavers back in London after 400-year absence
- Published
Beavers are being brought back to London for the first time in more than 400 years to help restore nature and river habitat and reduce flood risks.
A male and female beaver, both aged two, are being released into a specially designed enclosure in the grounds of Forty Hall Farm in Enfield.
The species was hunted to extinction in Britain in the 16th century for its fur, glands and meat.
Enfield Council and Capel Manor College devised the north London project.
Beavers are seen as natural engineers who restore wetland habitats through dam-building and felling trees, slowing, storing and filtering water in the landscape, which attracts other wildlife and reduces flooding downstream.
Beavers are now found living in the wild on a number of rivers in Scotland and England through official trials and illegal releases or escapes, and have also been introduced into enclosures in a number of English counties.
Conservationists are waiting on a government decision on allowing applications to release the animals into the wild under certain criteria.
Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, beaver restoration lead at the Beaver Trust, hopes the pair will reproduce by next year.
She said: "We're delighted to be returning beavers to live in such close proximity to this urban area, working with an extended veterinary team to ensure highest welfare for the animals.
"We've seen from Europe and parts of Scotland how adaptive a species beavers are given some water and enough forage."