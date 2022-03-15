Chadwell Heath: Boy, 16, dies after being stabbed onboard bus
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed onboard a bus in east London.
The teenager was on the bus in High Road, Chadwell Heath, when he was injured on Monday afternoon and taken to hospital in a critical condition.
He died in the early hours of Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. His family has been told.
An 18-year-old man was initially arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder, which has now been changed to murder.
He remains in custody.
Ch Supt Paul Trevers said he could "only imagine his family's anguish".
"I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions. Please do speak to the officers about your concerns, they are there to listen to you and do all they can to help."
'Needless loss'
Police urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.
Last year, a record number of teenagers met violent deaths in London, with 30 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police, passing a previous peak of 29 in 2008.
"As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together," Ch Supt Trevers added.
"Whether it is telling police about those who carry weapons, or talking to young people about the dangers of knife crime, what we all do can make a difference.
"It is only with police, partners and our communities together, that we can stop this needless loss of life."