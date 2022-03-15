London mayor questions police response at oligarch mansion protest
- Published
London's mayor has said it is unclear why police intervened when protesters occupied a mansion linked to a sanctioned Russian ally of Vladimir Putin.
They said they were reclaiming the property, belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, for Ukrainian refugees.
Sadiq Khan questioned whether the police response was "proportionate".
Four people who were brought down from the building were arrested, the Met Police said, while a further four arrests were made later on, when protesters tried to climb onto the back of the building.
Police used a JCB crane to gain access to the mansion after cordoning off the street.
Officers wearing riot gear used a drill to break open the front door and enter the house, with Scotland Yard declaring no protesters were inside by Monday afternoon.
Speaking to the Andrew Marr show on LBC, Mr Khan said the response did "raise questions".
"I'm unclear what the police were responding to because we know no-one's living there," he said.
"But I'm not sure if there were concerns about any crimes being done to any neighbouring properties, so those are the questions."
He added he was likely to bring up the way officers responded with the Metropolitan Police hierarchy.
When asked whether he would speak to outgoing Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick about the incident, he replied: "Or the number two, but someone in the police service, yes."
The Met Police has been approached for comment.
The Labour mayor reiterated his frustration with the time taken for the UK government to "seize" property in the capital owned by people with links to Russia's leader.
"We know that there are many properties owned in London by people close to Putin," he added.
"One of my concerns is, we've had a number of weeks now to seize those homes, to allow them to be used by refugees. They haven't."
He added: "I don't condone the actions of the squatters but they've decided to take the law into their own hands."
The protesters called themselves the London Mahknovists, after Nestor Makhno, who revolted against the Russian White Army in 1918-21.
Mr Deripaska was one of seven oligarchs, including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, added to the UK sanctions list last week in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
His wealth is estimated to be £2.3bn and he has a multimillion-pound property portfolio in the UK, which includes the house at 5 Belgrave Square, according to a 2007 High Court judgment.
The seven-bedroom house, in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods, also has a home cinema, a gym and a Turkish steam bath.
Records indicate it has not changed hands since and is owned by an offshore British Virgin Islands company, Ravellot Limited.