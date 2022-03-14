Ukraine: Squatters occupy Russian oligarch's London mansion
Squatters have occupied a central London mansion believed to belong to one of the oligarchs sanctioned by the UK government.
They have draped Ukrainian flags over the Belgrave Square property and are encouraging members of the public to join in their protest.
The property is believed to be owned by billionaire energy tycoon Oleg Deripaska, an ally of Vladimir Putin.
A police presence has gathered outside the property.
It is thought that the squatters do not intend to live and sleep at the property and that they are instead occupying it as a protest against Russian President Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Deripaska, founder of metals and hydropower company EN+, has been under US sanctions since 2018 as a result of his alleged close relationship with the Kremlin.
A 2006 High Court judgement revealed Mr Deripaska was the beneficial owner of Five Belgrave Square.
The seven-bedroom house, in one of London's most expensive neighbourhoods, also has a home cinema, a gym and a Turkish steam bath.
The property had been bought through Ravellot Limited, an offshore company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.
Ravellot Limited still owns the property.
Land Registry documents give Graham Bonham Carter the contact for Ravellot.
Five bank accounts held by him are subject to asset freezing orders at the request of the National Crime Agency (NCA), following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The bank accounts were frozen because of suspected links to Mr Deripaska, the NCA said.
Protesters have said the occupation is to "do the job" of Home Secretary Priti Patel.
They called on the home secretary to send Ukrainian refugees to live in the Belgrave Square property.