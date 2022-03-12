Moped rider dies in crash outside Swiss Cottage cinema
A moped rider has died in a crash outside a cinema in north-west London.
The 27-year-old man died after colliding with a Range Rover outside the Odeon Cinema in Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage, at about 22:00 GMT on Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said.
The Range Rover involved stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made, police added. The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
