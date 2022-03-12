Ukraine: Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan helps aid effort
An MP has travelled to Ukraine to help assist with humanitarian aid in the country following Russia's invasion.
Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, MP for Tooting, travelled to Lviv in western Ukraine to work as a humanitarian doctor.
The shadow cabinet minister for mental health said local doctors feared a chemical attack on civilians.
It comes as Russian forces widen their attacks targeting several Ukraine cities that previously escaped the worst of the onslaught.
The A&E doctor said she is helping non-governmental organisation (NGO) MedGlobal carry out a needs assessment in the country.
Speaking to BBC Newsnight, Dr Allin-Khan said: "We're seeing doctors around the whole of Ukraine who are having to step into areas they've never worked.
"We're meeting family doctors and psychiatrists who are worried that they are not trained in mass casualty triage.
"We're having nurses in the field trying to save the live of children."
She continued the medical community feared a chemical attack against civilians, and she was concerned about hospitals and medical workers being targeted.
"They think the same playbook that was used in Syria is going to be used here in Ukraine, and there is an absolute devastating fear," she said.
"It appears as though nothing is off limits, again this is following the playbook we saw in Syria where 900 doctors and nurses lost their lives."
On Wednesday, three people died when Russian forces attacked the Mariupol hospital.
The Labour MP's visit comes after Downing Street criticised Conservative Adam Holloway, MP for Gravesham, when he visited Ukraine earlier this month.
When asked if she should be in Ukraine, Dr Allin-Khan said she was there in her capacity as a humanitarian doctor and she was "not here for political purposes".
"I am a mother, I am a doctor... I am seeing other people lose their children, and I just could not come with the organisation that is doing incredible work and that I've worked with for many years," she said.