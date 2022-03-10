BBC News

Firefighters tackle large blaze near west London hospital

Published
Image source, London Fire Brigade
Image caption,
About 70 firefighters have been called to Pield Heath Road to tackle the blaze near Hillingdon Hospital

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a fire near a hospital in west London.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze at a storage unit on Pield Heath Road, near Hillingdon Hospital.

Station commander Clive Robinson said London Fire Brigade had taken nearly 20 calls about the blaze.

He said: "Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control and stop it spreading to other units.

"There is still a lot of smoke, so we would advise nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed."

The whole of a single-storey storage unit and part of an adjoining unit are alight, the fire service said.

Crews were called at 19:13 GMT and the brigade said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

