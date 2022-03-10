Firefighters tackle large blaze near west London hospital
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a fire near a hospital in west London.
Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters are tackling the blaze at a storage unit on Pield Heath Road, near Hillingdon Hospital.
Station commander Clive Robinson said London Fire Brigade had taken nearly 20 calls about the blaze.
He said: "Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control and stop it spreading to other units.
"There is still a lot of smoke, so we would advise nearby residents to keep their doors and windows closed."
The whole of a single-storey storage unit and part of an adjoining unit are alight, the fire service said.
Crews were called at 19:13 GMT and the brigade said the cause of the fire was not yet known.
